TOWANDA — Up 14-7 at the half, Waverly’s JV girls kept pulling away from Athens throughout the second half to post a 29-16 win in the championship game of their division of the Valley Christmas Tournament.
Free throws were a key component of the win as Waverly hit nine of 10 and Athens was 1-of-2.
Waverly extended its advantage to 18-10 through three quarters and outscored Athens 8-6 in the final period.
Ashlen Croft led the way for Waverly with 12 points that included a 6-for-6 performance at the charity stripe. Addison Westbrook and Paige Robinson added six points each for Waverly in the win.
Karlee Bartlow led the way for Athens with seven points and Caydence Macik finished with six points.
