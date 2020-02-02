CORTLAND — A small crew of winter track athletes from Waverly made the run Saturday to the non-scoring Section 4 Open at Cortland State and some good performances were turned in.
Leading the way for Waverly was Isaac Chandler. After missing six weeks with an injury, Chandler went out and won the pole vault with a height of 14 feet.
Staying with the guys, Collin Wright ran to second in the 3200 with a time of ten minutes, 20.60 seconds and ran a 4:54.45 to take fourth in the 1600.
Ralph Johnson barely missed out on the finals of the 55 dash, tying for sixth with a time of 6.94 and was eighth in the 300 dash with a season-best time of 39.14.
Also for Waverly’s guys, Jayden Rose was ninth in the 1,000 with a time of 2:51.14; Nate Ackley was ninth in the 1600 with a time of 5:00.23; and Skyler Dengler was 10th in the 55 hurdles with a time of 10:00.
Cora Smith led the Lady Wolverines with a pair of top five runs.
Smith was second in the 3000 with a time of 10:56.63 and fifth in the 1500 with a time of 6:16.24.
Also for Waverly, Elizabeth Fritzen placed third in the 1000 with a time of 3:17.05; Marissa Eisenhower took sixth in the shot put with a season-best 31 2 1/5; and Alyssa Simonetti was sixth in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.84.
Next up for Waverly is the Section IV State Qualifier at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Cornell University.
