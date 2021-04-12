WAVERLY— Mason Holmes had an assist and a goal to lead Spencer-Van Etten/Candor to a 2-0 boys soccer victory over Waverly on Saturday afternoon.
“That was a big result for our team. We needed that win to win the division so our guys knew what needed to be done,” SVEC co-coach Jason Banks said. “Waverly always gives a us a good fight and are physical so we are proud of the way the boys played today.”
At the 27-minute mark of the first half, Jacob Banks and Holmes combined on a give-and go sending Banks in one-on-one with Waverly goalkeeper Cameron McIsaac. Banks easily slid home the ball into the bottom right of the net, putting the Panthers up by a goal.
Ten minutes later, Holmes weaved his way into the box, firing home a goal into the top left-hand corner of the net off the fingertips of McIsaac extending the lead.
“Mason is a quality soccer player, has really good technical skills, and is really tough to get off the ball because of his low center of gravity,” Banks said. “I definitely think he can take his game to the next level.”
On defense, Darren Starkweather continues to be the bona fide leader for SVEC. Starkweather had his presence felt everywhere on Saturday, making crunching tackles and breaking up multiple dangerous attacks.
“Today and all year Darren has been our rock back there and we use a back three instead of a back four like most teams so he has even more responsibility on his shoulders,” Banks said.
After allowing the two goals, Waverly was stout on defense not allowing many more shots on net.
“Unfortunately, we let up two goals before we really started to play, but that has kind of been our M.O. this season, going down and playing from behind,” Waverly head coach Eric Ryck said. “Obviously not the result we were after, but all-in-all we have a lot to build off of heading into our next game.”
Next up for SVEC is Newark Valley on the road on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
“I expect a hard-fought game from Newark Valley next week,” Banks said. “They are usually pretty physical against us and they are a rival so hopefully we can just put our noses down and get the job done.”
