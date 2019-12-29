SAYRE — The JV Redskins must have found their home cooking to their liking.
Playing on their home floor, Sayre’s JV boys team got out to a big early lead and cruised home with a 59-28 win in the consolation game of the JV boys division of the Valley Christmas Tournament.
Sayre led 14-4 after a period and was up 35-14 at halftime.
Luke Horton led the early burst with 12 of his team-high 14 points on the board by halftime. Jackson Hubbard added all eight of his points and the Redskins got a few other points in an otherwise balanced effort.
Overall, Kannon VanDuzer had 10 points for Sayre with Nic Bentley adding nine.
Towanda was led by Justin Schoonover, who had 14 points. Dante Ottoviani netted 10 points for the Black Knights.
