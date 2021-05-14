WAVERLY — Led by medalist Jacob Banks, who shot an even-par 37 Thursday at Shepard Hills, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor rolled to a 169-210 IAC golf win at Waverly.
Steady all day, Banks had just one bogey and birdied the par-5 fifth hole.
All four Eagles scores broke 50. Taylor Brock shot a 41, Nate Gillette carded a 43 and Tyler Greeno finished with a 48.
Waverly (4-2) was led Thursday by Declan Murphy, who had a 50. Also scoring for Waverly were Jack Knight with a 52, Hunter Elston with a 53 and Liam Traub with a 55.
Waverly will visit Newark Valley on Tuesday.
Watkins Glen 194, Tioga 199
WATKINS GLEN — Tioga played its second close match in a two-day span on Thursday. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the result was the same: a close IAC defeat.
Watkins Glen defended its home course Thursday by topping Tioga 194-199.
Medalist Georgia Fazzary led the Senecas with a 44 and Dan Ely had a 46.
Also scoring for Watkins Glen were Ben Swinnerton and Andrew Brusso, who had matching 52s.
Tyler Roe led Tioga with a 47, Evan Sickler shot a 48 and Zach Nichols carded a 49. Also scoring for Tioga with a 55 was Ben Davis.
On Tuesday, Tioga (3-2) will travel to Trumansburg.
Girls golf
Waverly 209, Newark Valley, Johnson City incomplete
NEWARK VALLEY — Waverly’s girls golf team had it’s best outing of the year, finishing with a 209 in a match with a pair of incomplete squads.
Haley Kittle carded a season-best 44 to lead Waverly and newcomer Breanne Robinson added a 49.
Also scoring for Waverly were Lauryn Delill with a 54 and Addison Hunt, who had a 62. Sophia Sileo shot a 63 in a non-scoring role.
