WAVERLY — Led by medalist Jacob Banks, who shot an even-par 37 Thursday at Shepard Hills, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor rolled to a 169-210 IAC golf win at Waverly.

Steady all day, Banks had just one bogey and birdied the par-5 fifth hole.

All four Eagles scores broke 50. Taylor Brock shot a 41, Nate Gillette carded a 43 and Tyler Greeno finished with a 48.

Waverly (4-2) was led Thursday by Declan Murphy, who had a 50. Also scoring for Waverly were Jack Knight with a 52, Hunter Elston with a 53 and Liam Traub with a 55.

Waverly will visit Newark Valley on Tuesday.

Watkins Glen 194, Tioga 199

WATKINS GLEN — Tioga played its second close match in a two-day span on Thursday. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the result was the same: a close IAC defeat.

Watkins Glen defended its home course Thursday by topping Tioga 194-199.

Medalist Georgia Fazzary led the Senecas with a 44 and Dan Ely had a 46.

Also scoring for Watkins Glen were Ben Swinnerton and Andrew Brusso, who had matching 52s.

Tyler Roe led Tioga with a 47, Evan Sickler shot a 48 and Zach Nichols carded a 49. Also scoring for Tioga with a 55 was Ben Davis.

On Tuesday, Tioga (3-2) will travel to Trumansburg.

Girls golf

Waverly 209, Newark Valley, Johnson City incomplete

NEWARK VALLEY — Waverly’s girls golf team had it’s best outing of the year, finishing with a 209 in a match with a pair of incomplete squads.

Haley Kittle carded a season-best 44 to lead Waverly and newcomer Breanne Robinson added a 49.

Also scoring for Waverly were Lauryn Delill with a 54 and Addison Hunt, who had a 62. Sophia Sileo shot a 63 in a non-scoring role.

