ATHENS — High school baseball players across the country dream of playing at the Division I level and Athens’ Keegan Rude is no different.
The next step for Rude on his journey to achieve that dream will begin at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania as the standout pitcher signed on to play for the well-respected Spartans’ baseball program.
“I chose a two-year path so I would have another two years to build on myself and to increase my (velocity) and get where I need to be to get to that D1 school,” Rude said after the signing ceremony on Thursday.
Rude has been a leader for the Wildcats’ pitching staff over the last couple seasons, including being named the Northern Tier League Pitcher of the Year during his junior campaign.
Athens head Coach Brendon Hitchcock hasn’t been surprised to see Rude thrive on the mound as he has one attribute all successful athletes have — a competitive fire.
“I think the key word is competitor,” said Hitchcock on Rude. “He’s obviously got a really good frame and he works with velocity, but he’s a competitive guy when he steps on the mound and the ball is in his hands.”
Rude credits Hitchcock with teaching him what it takes to succeed.
“Determination, patience and just a work ethic and going out and getting after it,” Rude said on what he’s learned from Hitchcock.
Rude won’t be the first Wildcat to head to Bethlehem to play for Northampton as 2015 Athens graduate Tyler Forbes played for the Spartans from 2015 to 2017. Forbes eventually ended up getting a shot to pitch for West Chester University at the Division II level.
“I talked to him about it and what (he) felt (about Northampton) and he said he loved it and that it was a great experience and everybody was just so ready to work,” Rude said about a conversation he had with Forbes.
Rude believes taking the path he has chosen is the right move for him and a lot of other high school seniors.
“I feel it’s definitely better to take the two years because coming out of high school some people aren’t fully developed yet,” Rude said. “They’re not at where they want to be, so (the two-year option is better) instead of rushing into a four-year school.”
Rude also looked at Niagra Community College, but felt that Northampton was the right fit.
“When I visited Northampton, it just felt like a family there,” said Rude. “The coach was just so nice and welcoming. He just felt (like he was) as dedicated as I was in continuing my process.”
Rude will be studying accounting at Northamption, and he knows it will be a different level when it comes to balancing school and baseball.
“I feel like I will be able to balance (baseball and academics), but it will be a challenge,” he said.
Before he heads off to the next level, Rude will have one more season to pitch for the Wildcats — and he is hoping to achieve individual success as well as lead Athens deep into the postseason.
“To have an increase in (velocity), definitely take down my amount of walks and to not let up any earned runs this season,” said Rude on his individual goals for this year.
As far as his team goals, it’s pretty simple.
“Definitely getting into districts and going for that district title,” Rude said.
Rude will be hoping to capture some district gold before his time with the Wildcats comes to a close, but he will certainly take some incredible memories from Athens with him to the next level.
“(I will remember) how close we are in everything (that we do) and how everybody (at Athens) wants to help each other,” Rude said.
