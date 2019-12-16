ITHACA — Waverly’s Sheridan Talada, Collin Wright and Isaac Chandler have launched an all-out attack on the Waverly record books in the 2019-2020 winter track season — and they’ve only had a couple of meets.
Talada destroyed her own record in the 3000-meter run Saturday, knocking 15 seconds off her old mark with a 10 minutes,36.9 seconds. Running with two other runners for most of the race, Talada waited until one dropped back and let the other pass. That allowed Talada to have someone else break the air at the front. When the time was right, Talada sprinted past her and ran away from the field on the last lap to get the win.
In the first meet of the season, Talada ran all alone and still managed to break her old record. Saturday, though, she was pushed.
She said it helped a lot.
“In the first meet, the whole week before was my week off after cross country, so I just ran it to get a meet in,” Talada said. “This one definitely felt a lot better. I let her take the lead so I wouldn’t have to keep pushing. It was less work for me. Then the last 200 I could just go all out.”
Shortly after Talada left the track, it was time for Collin Wright. Wright finished seventh in the 3200 run but ran it in 10:15.20 which broke the record he set in the last meet.
The squad was hardly done. Chandler ran an 8.19 in the 55 hurdles to make the final. Once there, Chandler ran the race in a personal-record 8.06. to take third
That was just a warmup. Chandler already had the Waverly record for the pole vault at 14 feet, six inches. Saturday, though, he blew past that and won the event with a new record at 15 feet.
Several other Wolverines placed in the meet, which featured teams from around New York state.
Girls
Waverly’s ladies totaled 25 points to place ninth. Shaker won the meet with 60 points, Rush-Henrietta was second with 55 points and Corning took third with 53 points. Bethlehem, with 45 points, and Mohonasen, with 39 points, rounded out the top five.
Lansing had 34 points for sixth, followed by Horseheads and Guilderland (each with 27) and Waverly.
Waverly’s 4X800 relay team — with Elizabeth Fritzen, Paige Ackley, Cora Smith and Talada — took third with a time of 10:20.62. Fritzen was also seventh in the 1000 run with a time of 3:17.68 and Smith was eighth in the 3000 with a time of 11:04.93.
Also for Waverly, Melina Ortiz took fifth in the 300 run with a time of 43.87, and Marissa Eisenhower placed eighth in the weight throw with a distance of 32 feet, 1 inch.
Spencer-Van Etten’s Ryleigh Clark was also at the meet to compete in the triple jump. She cleared 33 feet, 10 inches to take sixth.
Boys
Waverly’s boys took eighth with 28 points.
Shaker won the meet 72 points, followed by Rush-Henrietta with 52 points; Corning with 51 points; Ithaca with 39 points, Horseheads with 38 points; Columbia with 36 points; Mohonasen with 29 points; and Waverly. Bethlehem, with 26.5 points, and Colonie, with 24 points, round out the top 10.
Waverly’s 4x800 relay team of Naste Ackley, Jayden Rose, Brandon Bubniak and Wright placed fourth with a time of 9:02.60, and Caden Wheeler was fourth in the long jump by clearing 21 feet, 2 inches.
