EAGLES MERE — The Northern Tier League was well-represented — particularly at the top of the leaderboard — at the District IV Class AA Boys’ Golf Championships on Saturday.

Cowanesque Valley’s Austin Outman, leading by five strokes after a seven-over-par opening round on Friday was even better on Saturday. His second-round 75 gave him a 153 and a 13-stroke win over Wellsboro teammates Joeseph Propheta, second with a 166, and Ty Morral, third with a 169.

Sayre’s duo of Kannon VanDuzer and Gavin Blair also finished well. On a roll of late, VanDuzer followed his opening-round 90 with a 91 for a 181 that left him tied with two other golfers in 11th place. Blair opened with a 92, but battled the course a bit on Saturday to finish with a 99 for a total of 191 and in a tie for 18th.

Also in the tournament were Cowanesque Valley’s Joel Heck and Towanda’s Tyler Hawley. Heck finished fifth with a 174 and Hawley wound up tied for ninth with a total of 179.

