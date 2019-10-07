EAGLES MERE — The Northern Tier League was well-represented — particularly at the top of the leaderboard — at the District IV Class AA Boys’ Golf Championships on Saturday.
Cowanesque Valley’s Austin Outman, leading by five strokes after a seven-over-par opening round on Friday was even better on Saturday. His second-round 75 gave him a 153 and a 13-stroke win over Wellsboro teammates Joeseph Propheta, second with a 166, and Ty Morral, third with a 169.
Sayre’s duo of Kannon VanDuzer and Gavin Blair also finished well. On a roll of late, VanDuzer followed his opening-round 90 with a 91 for a 181 that left him tied with two other golfers in 11th place. Blair opened with a 92, but battled the course a bit on Saturday to finish with a 99 for a total of 191 and in a tie for 18th.
Also in the tournament were Cowanesque Valley’s Joel Heck and Towanda’s Tyler Hawley. Heck finished fifth with a 174 and Hawley wound up tied for ninth with a total of 179.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.