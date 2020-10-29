Claypool's comeback: Sayre senior back at D4 meet following two ACL injuries

Sayre senior Carrie Claypool is one of the many “returning” District 4 qualifiers who will head to Warrior Run to compete in the district’s cross country championship today — but for Claypool, the return is three years in the making.
Claypool made districts as a freshman runner for the Redskins, but was forced to miss the last two D4 meets due to knee injuries.
“I think I got 19th in 9th grade ... I haven’t been able to run the past two years,” Claypool said. “I had two ACL injuries.”
For Claypool, just getting back out there and running for the Redskins has been an accomplishment following two years of recovery.
“I think I’m 100 percent now. It’s kind of been tough coming back and just getting back to it mentally, but I think I’m back,” she said.
So what is she feeling as she returns to districts?
“(It’s) exciting, I’m nervous, but it’s much more exciting,” she said.
The District 4 meet is usually held at Bloomsburg University, but this year will be run at Warrior Run High School.
“It doesn’t seem like a super hard course. It doesn’t have that many hills, so it should be pretty fast,” Claypool said of the new course.
Claypool has some lofty goals as she heads back to districts.
“Get top five and get to go to states,” she said.
Punching her ticket to states would be “really big” for Claypool.
“It would be really big ... probably one of the best things that could happen,” she said.
No matter what happens today, Claypool was thrilled that the season was able to run to the finish line despite the COVID-19 pandemic endangering the high school sports season.
“I was hoping for the best, but expecting the worst so I’m pretty happy that we’ve gotten this far,” Claypool said.
Claypool is ready for her return to districts, but she’s also looking forward to running with her teammates one last time.
“It will be really nice. We’re all pretty close together. It should be fun,” she said.
