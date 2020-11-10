Athens' Roe NTL Co-Player of the Year

Netting 18 goals and adding eight assists in just 12 games will take you places.
Athens’ Emma Roe did just that and ended up being a Northern Tier League Co-MVP and one of the league’s two ALL-State selections.
The other is Troy super-defender Emmi Ward, the NTL Defensive Player of the Year. Also honored were Wellsboro’s Kerrrah Clymer, named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, Wyalusing’s Gary Haley.
Joining Roe and Clymer on the offensive side of the list are Troy’s Nicole McClellan, who had nine goals and three assists in nine games and Wyalusing’s Hailey Jayne, who tallied 15 goals and six assists in 13 games.
The first-team midfield includes Athens’ Hannah Blackman, who had three goals and four assists. Joining Blackman are Towanda’s Olivia Sparbanie, with 11 goals and three assists; Williamson’s Chelsea Hungerford with six goals and two assists; and Camille McRoberts, who had five assists for Troy.
Joining Ward on the first-team defense are Athens’ Hannah Walker, Laci Hinman of Troy and Towanda’s Porschia Bennett.
Towanda’s Erin Barrett took home the first-team goalie nod.
The second team has just one local player.
Second-team midfielders are headlined by Athens’ Ally Thoman. Joining the local standout are Kelsey Cowles of Northeast Bradford; Troy’s Taylor Williams; Layla Botts of Wyalusing; and Jacelyn Neison of North Penn/Mansfield.
Second team defenders include Williamson’s Charley Slusser and Scout Abel; Towanda’s Saige Greenland; Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman; and Wyalusing’s Kenzie Miller. Wyalusing’s Pearl O’Connor got the nod for second-team goal keeper.
Second-team strikers for the NTL are Keirra Thoman of NEB; Towanda’s Mirra Neilson; Troy’s Addison Parker; Wellsboro’s Jenna Boyce; and Olivia Haley of Wyalusing.
