Atanasoff medals twice at NYS Championships

OLD WESTBURY — If there was smoke on the water at the Nassau County Aquatic Center on Saturday, Waverly’s Mike Atanasoff certainly had a hand in it.
The Wolverines senior placed in two events and set two school and interscholastic Athletic Conference records in the process. Atanasoff posted a 50 free time of 21.10 seconds in the final of that event on Saturday to place third in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships and fifth in the Federation meet which also includes the Public School Athletic League, the Catholic High School Athletic Association and the Association of Independent Schools. That time set new school and league records.
A little later in the day, Atanasoff ripped off a 46.61 100 free, good for sixth in NYSPHSAA. That time is also a school and an IAC record.
