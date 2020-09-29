ATHENS — The Athens boys soccer team cruised to a 7-1 win over North Penn-Liberty to improve to 4-1 on the season on Monday.
Jared Ammerman and Daniel Horton each scored three goals for the Wildcats.
Nate Quinn also had three assists for Athens
“I’m happy with the way the team played tonight,” Athens coach Jake Lezak said. “We were able to use a lot of younger players who have been working really hard. The older players and younger players mixed together very well on the field. At one point in the game we had six players who were sophomores of freshmen on the field.”
“These boys are getting along very well and that sense of what a team is showed tonight when I put so many young guys out there,” he added.
Horton started the scoring at the 36:50 mark in the first half, and added his second goal just a few minutes later.
Colby Blakeman tallied a goal at the 31:26 mark, before Ammerman and Horton scored the next four goals.
Athens recorded 17 shots on goal in the game, and had a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.