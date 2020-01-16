WAVERLY — The boys’ and girls’ bowling squads have had a challenging season. That continued Tuesday as each fell to Union Springs/Port Byron by 3-1 margins.
On Wednesday, Waverly trekked to Lansing and came home with a pair of 4-0 sweeps.
Waverly will hit the lanes again on Saturday when Valley Bowling Center hosts the IAC Midseason Tournament. Bowling begins at 1 p.m.
Girls
US/PB 3, Waverly 1
The visiting Wolves saved their best performance of the season for the Lady Wolverines. In all, US/PB ladies connected for seven games of 200 or more and had four bowlers top 550 pins.
Waverly won the opener 916-893, but the Wolves had their best two games of the season in the second and third games to win 963-807 and 921-843. The visitors won the point for total pinfall 2,777-2,566.
The point Waverly won was the first point US/PB has allowed all season.
The total of 2,777 was the best of the day at Valley Bowling Center, beating the schools’ boys’ teams.
the Wolves’ Colleen Jump had the best series among the ladies, starting her 605 with a pair of 210s. Makayla Smith opened with a 212 and a 206 on the way to a 596; Jamilyn Casbarro finished a 560 with games of 200 and 201; and Alexis Colbert wrapped up a 553 with a 214.
Victoria Houseknecht had a 183 and a 198 on the way to a team-best 548 for Waverly. Rachel Houseknecht opened a 532 with a 234 game, and Megan Lee rolled a 206 to finish off a 532.
Also for Waverly, Shantilly Decker opened a 479 with a 190; Morgan Lee had a 174 in the middle of her 479; and Sadie VanAllen had a 408.
Waverly 4, Lansing 0
LANSING — Rachel and Victoria Houseknecht had matching 547s in the Lady Wolverines’ sweep.
Waverly won the games against an undermanned Lansing team 834-457, 821-427 and 799-440 to take the fourth point 2,454-1,324.
Rachel Hoiuseknecht opened her series with a 192 and a 187. Victoria Houseknecht had a 222 in the second game of hers.
Morgan Lee added a 473; Shantilly Decker adorned her 459 with a 181; Megan Lee had a 419; and Sadie VamnAllen finished with a 403.
Keara Armstrong had a 402 to lead Lansing.
Boys
US/PB 3, Waverly 1
The Wolves won a pair of close games to start the day and Waverly nearly caught them with a good third game.
US-PB won the first two games 881-857 and 892-849. Waverly won the third game 936-891, but the Wolves got the point for total pinfall 2,664-2,642.
Derrick Canfield led the way for Waverly with a 607 that included a 201 and a 207. Zach Vanderpool had a 194 to top off a 539 and Matt Mauersberg’s 537 included a 213.
In addition, Cody Blackwell rolled a 493; Ashton Pritchard finished with a 466; and Cayden Turcsik ended the day with 333.
Michael Jesmer and James Casbarro led the way for the Wolves with respective series of 590 and 589. Jesmer had a 200 and a 212, and Casbarro had a 203 and a 205. Matt Ward added a 541 for Union Springs/Port Byron.
Waverly 4, Lansing 0
Zach Vanderpool got on a roll and stayed there Wednesday night opening with a 203 and following that with a 243 and a 205 for a 651 to lead Waverly.
The Wolverines won the games 882-823, 923-867 and 955-799 for a 2,760-2,489 win.
Ashton Pritchard opened a 553 with a 200; Derrick Canfield had a steady 547; Matt Mauersberg rolled a 195 in a 475 seroies, Cody Blackwell had a 195 in a 468; and Richard Stevens rolled a 458.
Parker Oulette had a 210 and a 200 to lead Lansing with a 567.
