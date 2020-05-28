NYSPHSAA announces Winter 2020 Scholar-Athlete teams

LATHAM, NY — The northern half of the Greater Valley Area was well represented when the New York State Public High School Athletic Association released its list of winter 2020 Scholar-Athlete teams.
To receive Scholar-Athlete team recognition with a certificate, the team’s average GPA for 75 percent of the roster must be greater than or equal to 90.
Waverly has eight teams so designated and Spencer-Van Etten/Spencer-Van Etten/Candor has four.
Making the grade for Waverly are the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams; the boys’ and girls’ bowling teams; the boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams; the boys swimming team and the competitive cheer team.
Hitting the mark for S-VE/SVEC are the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams; the competitve cheer team; and the combined Spencer-Van Etten/Candor wrestling team.
This is the 28th year the NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program, which is sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan, Inc. and the American Dairy Association North East.
This winter, NYSPHSAA recognized 2,475 Scholar-Athlete teams. A total of 569 schools across the state participated in the Scholar-Athlete program.
“Congratulations to the Scholar-Athlete teams and individuals from the winter 2020 season,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “The Scholar-Athlete program continues to be one of the most rewarding endeavors we encourage here at the Association. The winter season was extremely challenging this year, so to see this many student-athletes honored for their work in the classroom is truly rewarding.”
