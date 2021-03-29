OWEGO — The SV-E field hockey team defeated Tioga 4-2 on Saturday morning in a game that was eight against eight instead of the usual 11.
“We did very well, especially considering we cut down to eight versus eight,” SV-E head coach Abby Gentile said. “We had a lot of great passes, we were communicating a lot better.”
Tioga only had five shots on goal, while Spencer Van Etten had 15 shots on goal. Tioga goalie, Isabella Young, recorded five saves.
“Our goalie out there has beautiful stick work and she was very excited to be out there,” Gentile said.
Rhianna Lawrence scored the opening goal of the game for the Panthers at the 10:26 mark of the first quarter. Adriana Newman scored the second goal at 13:30 in the second quarter. Mackenzie Marsh sealed the deal scoring at the 6:50 mark of the second quarter.
“I knew that we could push through and I knew that we would stay up because we are a strong team and these girls have been working together for a very long time,” Gentile said.
Shelby Retorbo and Oivia Ayres scored the goals for Tioga.
“I thought we would have a full team, but we found out today we would be down to eight so hopefully we can get everyone back healthy soon,” Tioga head coach Jackie Taylor said.
Tioga plays next tonight at 5 p.m. hosting Moravia. SV-E is back in action Tuesday, March 30 against Marathon on the road.
