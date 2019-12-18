SPENCER — Tioga’s Lady Tigers took the short trek up the Halsey Valley Road Wednesday night and rode off with a 40-30 win over the Spencer-Van Etten Lady Panthers.
The visiting Tigers got off on the right foot, leading 13-4 after the first quarter. Balance was key for Tioga as five different players contributed to the run.
Eve Wood and Liv Ayres led Tioga’s charge in the second quarter with the visitors taking a 26-10 lead at the half.
The two teams played an even third quarter before the Panthers closed the gap in the fourth with six different players adding to the tally.
Chloe Bellis netted 14 points and hauled down 16 rebounds for a big double-double and added three steals and three assists. Giovanna Rossi also had 16 boards for the Lady Tigers, Julia Bellis had eight points and three steals, and Ayres finished with eight points.
Tara Perkins had seven points to lead the way for S-VE on a tough offensive night. Sophia Dutra added six points and Hannah Martinez finished with five points.
On Friday, S-VE will visit Candor and Tioga will host Waverly.
Waverly 69, Edison 36
ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Sidney Tomasso led a trio of Lady Wolverines in double digits with 18 points as Waverly rolled past Edison.
Tomasso had 10 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Wolverines open a 39-15 lead at the break.
Kennedy Westbrook added 12 points, most from behind the three-point arc, and Morgan Adams was 4-of-5 from the charity stripe in a 12-point night.
Olivia Nittinger added seven points with Gianna Picco and Lourden Benjamin adding five each; Gretchen Sowle and Alyssa Sindoni contributing four points each and Paige Lewis netting two points.
K.K. Bush paced Edison with 16 points.
Waverly will visit Tioga on Friday,
