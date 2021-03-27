CANTON — The Athens baseball squad gave up three runs in the third inning and never recovered as Canton picked up a 4-2 win in the season opener for both teams on Friday.
There was no baseball last year, but two years ago Athens won the Division I title, while Canton was runner-up in Division II.
Four Canton pitchers combined to hold Athens to six hits, and strike out nine in the game.
Brendan Matthews threw three innings, striking out three, allowing four hits and one run. Cooper Kitchen struck out two in one inning, allowing no hits and a run. Weston Bellows struck out two in two two-hit innings and Joel Schoonover threw a perfect inning with two strikeouts.
Lucas Craft and Mason Lister combined to strike out nine and allow three hits for Athens.
Kraft struck out two and allowed two hits in three innings.
Lister had three dominant innings of relief, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts.
Joel Schoonover sparked the big inning for Canton with a two-run double, and he scored a run on an RBI single by Carter Route.
Hudson Ward had the other Canton hit and he drove in the other run.
Kitchen, Bellows and Hayden Ward all scored runs for Canton.
Kraft had two hits for Athens and Tucker Brown, Dylan Merritt, Cameron Sullivan and Jaren Glisson all had hits for Athens. Sullivan scored a run and Jared Peterson and Gage Warner had RBI.
