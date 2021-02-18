TIOGA CENTER — The defending state champion Tioga Tigers cruised to a 63-9 victory over Waverly in the season-opening wrestling match for both, but the final score wasn’t the most important thing on Wednesday night.
It was all about getting a chance to compete for both the Tigers and Wolverines.
“I’m extremely happy for our boys. They had a year pretty much without athletics, so to be able to come in and train for a couple weeks and then compete, I couldn’t be happier for them. It’s a great thing all around,” said Tioga coach Kris Harrington.
“I was telling the guys, this is not a normal season. Right now, we’re normally preparing some guys to go to states and now we’re opening up the season. But, that being said, it feels good to open up the season,” Waverly coach Devan Witman added.
Tioga would use five forfeits and five pins to cruise to the victory.
Deakon Bailey accepted a forfeit win at 102 pounds to start things off and Levi Bellis pinned Derek Thorp at 110 pounds to quickly give Tioga a 12-0 lead.
Defending state champ Gianni Silvestri earned a second-period fall over Landon McCarty at 118 and Tyler Roe received a forfeit at 126 to make it a 24-0 lead for the Tigers.
Tioga’s Caden Bellis decked Connor Stotler at the end of the first period at 132 pounds and Mason Welch was a winner by fall over Derek Bartlett at 138 to make it 36-0.
Donavan Smith (145), Justin Hopkins (152) and Jack Woodcock (160) all accepted forfeits for Tioga, which extended its lead to 54-0.
Tioga’s Trent Browne picked up a fall in 1:49 over Waverly’s Andrew Kimble at 172 and Emmett Wood bumped up to take on Gage Tedesco at 189 and earned a 6-0 decision. Those wins would make it 63-0 in favor of the host Tigers.
Trevor Meyers got the Wolverines on the board with an 8-4 decision over Josh Snell at 215. Waverly’s Kamden Peters received a forfeit at 285 to make it a 63-9 final.
Witman was happy with the effort from his wrestlers against the top team in New York.
“We opened up against the best competition in the state right now. These guys were state champions last year and I told my guys go out and focus on your match and not anyone else’s,” Witman said. “They went out there and we had some battles out there. I saw some good things, especially for some of the guys who have not stepped on the mat for 11 or 12 months. I saw some good things. Definitely a lot to improve. They definitely kicked our butts pretty good, but there’s some things we can work on and improve upon.”
Wednesday’s meet was an interesting setup as in order to get their wrestlers more matches, both Witman and Harrington decided to hold two varsity duals.
The modified wrestlers went first, followed by the actual varsity dual meet. After the varsity was done, the modified teams got another chance to compete and then varsity returned for an exhibition dual. The modifieds wrestled a few more matches after the second varsity dual and then three more varsity exhibition bouts were held.
In the exhibition bouts:
110: Tioga’s Deakon Bailey pinned Derek Thorp in 38 seconds.
110: Tioga’s Zac Kotsubka pinned Derek Thorp in 1:03.
118: Waverly’s Landon McCarty pinned Hunter Feather in 1:38.
132: Tioga’s Tyler Roe pinned Connor Stotler in 3:25.
138: Tioga’s Drew Macumber pinned Derek Bartlett in 47 seconds.
172: Tioga’s Jack Woodcock pinned Andrew Kimble in 3:02.
172: Waverly’s Andrew Kimble pinned Ethan Agan in 3:36.
189: Tioga’s Emmett Wood pinned Trevor Meyers in 59 seconds.
189: Waverly’s Gage Tedesco pinned Trent Browne in 1 minute.
215: Waverly’s Ty Beeman pinned Josh Snell in overtime.
285: Tioga’s Cole Williams pinned Kamden Peters in 3:33.
“You saw what we did tonight, I think three rounds of wrestling and you get as many matches as possible. That’s the best of a bad situation. I’m happy with what we did and I’m hoping every team feels the same way and we get a bunch of matches,” Harrington said.
Tioga will wrestle at Owego on Friday. Waverly will return to the mat on Saturday at Odessa Montour/Watkins Glen.
