Athens takes victory 'Lane'
Athens’ Aaron Lane goes up for two of his game-high 35 points during his team’s game against Cowanesque Valley Thursday night.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

ATHENS — Wildcats’ senior Aaron Lane scored all 11 of his team’s first-quarter points and was 7-of-7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to lead host Athens to a 64-54 win over Cowanesque Valley Thursday night.

Lane finished with 35 points on 50-percent shooting accuracy.

With the game tied at 11-11 after the first quarter, Tusker Brown —who also led the Wildcats in rebounds with eight — and Brady Smith added a combined five points to Lane’s nine for a 25-21 halftime lead.

Brown, Mason Lister and Smith all found the range in the third quarter as the Wildcats took a 46-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

That’s when Lane reasserted himself to get a bucket before closing the door on the Indians from the free throw line. In all, Lane was 9-of-9 from the free throw line, and the team was 14-of-16.

The Indians, on the other hand, held a 39-25 rebounding edge but couldn’t take advantage of it partly due to hitting just 42 percent of their 19 free throws.

Also for Athens, Smith added nine points; Brown ended with eight points; Mason Lister had seven points; Damian Hudson handed out six assists; and Troy Pritchard led the team in steals with two.

Seth Huyler, who finished with 23 points for the Indians, netted 13 of those during a furious fourth-quarter rally attempt. Joel Heck added 10 points for C.V. with Owen Fitzwater and McGuire Painter netting eight points each.

Athens will host Edison on Monday.

