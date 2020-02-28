WAVERLY – And then there were eight.
The Morning Times Doubles Shootout at Valley Bowling Center is ready to name a champion and will do so Saturday. The final head-to-head matches will begin at 1 p.m. with one-game stepladder finals to follow.
Last Sunday’s Round of 16 matches proved that sometimes it IS about who you play.
Take the case of Jack Sible and Chris Vanderpool. Vanderpool rolled a 743, finishing up with a 257. Sible had a 675 and the team totaled 1,448.
The pair beat every team still in the tournament except one. Unfortunately for Sible and Vanderpool, the team they were up against — Tom Anthony and Mike Fassett — finished with a 1,544. Fassett had a 279 and a 259 as parts of his 783. Anthony had a 267 in the middle of a 697 set.
Only one other team topped the 1,400 mark. Ron Willis had a 257 as part of a 689 as he and partner Jennifer Perry ousted Robert French (high game, 258) and Charlie Jenkins 1,413-1,326.
Ricky Hunsinger rolled a 686 and teammate Anthony Hunsinger had a 257 in his second game as they topped Dan Stafford and Rosie Griffin 1,382-1,264.
Mike Leary finished a 726 with a 257 as he and teammate Jen Simons downed Katrina Schanbacher and Harry Marbaker 1,381-1,251.
In other matches, Richard Coyle and Tom Farr downed Cheryl Rice and Chad Farr 1,376-1,339; William and Charles Sackman beat Wade Lunger and Ken Braisure 1,303-1,298 in the closest match of the round; Cliff Donmoyer and Jim Ramsey topped Curtis Travis and Victor Clough 1,282-1,105; and the team of Chuck Goble and Jimmy Sindoni knocked out Tim and Libby Sladish 1,245-1,213.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.