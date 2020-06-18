They’re back! Fans that is.
NASCAR announced a plan to introduce the return of fans to its race events last week, which includes the GEICo 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, June 21 (on FoX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
NASCAR’s modified event procedures, protocols and number of attendees have been finalized with guidance from public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. In order to adhere to local social distancing guidelines, a limited number of guests (5,000) will be allowed in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. In addition, there will be limited motorhome/5th-wheel camping spots available outside the track high atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch.
“Our frontstretch grandstands and towers are massive, measuring an incredible eight tenths of a mile long,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “That provides us ample room to be able to welcome race fans back with plenty of safe distancing between guests. NASCAR and the track staff will continue to work with health and government officials and be ready to provide a safe experience for the NASCAR fans in attendance.”
And the fans will have a lot to look forward to as the competition in the NASCAR Cup Series has been red hot since the return to racing following the CoVID-19 pandemic that brought the whole world to a halt back in March.
The NASCAR Cup Series cars will have a new rules package this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway aimed at improving the overall safety of the vehicles. These rules changes were implemented in a May 1 technical bulletin and include lessons learned from the investigation into the No. 6 car incident at Daytona.
The changes are as follows:
• Addition of a lower main roll bar support bar #20 /intrusion plate and upper main roll bar support bar #21 (mandatory superspeedways, optional elsewhere).
• Elimination of aero ducts at superspeedway tracks.
• Reduction in size of throttle body from 59/64” to 57/64” (superspeedways only).
• Updated roll bar padding specifications (mandatory at all tracks beginning June 1).
• Oil reservoir tank or overflow expansion tank must contain a check valve (mandatory at all tracks beginning with Talladega).
• Slip tape must be applied along the entire length of the lower rearward facing surfaces of the rear bumper cover and extension (superspeedways only).
Joe Gibbs Racing regained their winning form last week collecting checkered flags at both Martinsville on Wednesday night and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, and as a result are now tied with Team Penske for the most wins on the season with four each.
While the momentum might be at their backs following Homestead-Miami, the JGR organization will still look to snap a Talladega winless streak that dates back to Denny Hamlin’s win in 2014 — the last time a Toyota visited Victory Lane at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Last season in this race, Kyle Busch was the highest-finishing JGR driver in 10th; followed by Erik Jones (19th), Martin Truex Jr. (20th) and Denny Hamlin, who finished 36th after being involved in an incident.
Unpredictability is one of the assets of Talladega that has fans so intrigued by the races, and that might be even more ramped-up without practice leading into the race this Sunday, but the series season wins leader (Hamlin) seems unphased.
“. … We’ve run a different package at superspeedways almost every other year,” said Denny Hamlin following his win in Miami. “We’ll adapt pretty quickly. So, for me there is not really any concerns. … These drivers are so good; they’re going to figure it out pretty quick.”
Hamlin also leads his teammates in average finishing position at Talladega heading into the weekend with a 19.0; followed by Busch (20.2), Truex (21.4) and Jones (28.1).
