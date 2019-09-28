OTEGO — The Tioga varsity football team found themselves in a surprisingly close game through the end of one quarter on Friday on the road against the Spartans of Unatego/Franklin. The Tigers then rattled off five unanswered touchdowns to put the game out of reach for the their opponent, winning by a final of 57-26.
The game started with a usual long drive on the ground for Tioga. It was then capped off by sophomore standout Emmett Wood with a 1-yard short burst for a touchdown.
The Spartans then wasted no time on their first possession. They converted on three fourth down conversions on that drive alone to set up a five-yard touchdown run from junior Leo Temple, in the first play of the second quarter. With the failed conversation, the Spartans trailed by only one, and would get no closer.
The Tioga offense ignited in the second quarter and would be replenished by the defense making big plays to turn the ball over. The first touchdown in the period came from a 23-yard sweep to senior Mason Boozer. The other two touchdowns in the quarter were picked up by Wood and Worthing.
Sophomore Emmett Wood spoke on his teams offensive spark in the second quarter. “We really just opened up our playbook and we started to attack in different ways,” said Wood. “For a while it didn’t really seem like they had answer, so we just kept doing our thing.”
After a 28-6 lead at halftime, the Tigers accounted for two more scores before the Spartans could answer. The first was an 8-yard touchdown pass from senior Brady Worthing to junior Seth Franks. Worthing called his own number on the following touchdown going 40 yards untouched.
The Tigers and Spartans then traded touchdowns back and forth as both teams scored twice each to close out the game. One highlighted scoring drive late in the game was Emmett Wood’s fourth and final touchdown of the game. He finished the game with 125 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Wood also spoke on his team’s 4-0 start and the tough slate that they have ahead. “These four games were great for us, but just like Coach Aiello said, we have to go 3-0 in divisional play or none of it matters.
Unatego/Franklin was responsible for the final score of the game thanks to a 56-yard touchdown run from junior Tory Gue that brought the score to 56-27, which was true to be the final score from Otego, NY.
With the victory, the Tioga Tigers bring their winning streak to four and will now start divisional play for playoff seeding. They will first start at home next Friday, October, 4 where they will take on the 1-3 Indians of Groton.
