ATHENS — After coming up just short in the 2019 District IV Class AAA Championship Game, the Athens boys soccer team is prepared to make their way back there and emerge victorious like they did two years ago.
That will not be easy, as the team lost 18 players from last season.
“We have talent and experience on the field, but our biggest challenge is becoming a team of players,” coach Jake Lezak said about his 2020 team. “The large talented group that left was going to be tough to replace and I feel like we are making moves to do just that.”
Lezak does not anticipate anyone in particular to play a larger role this season, but is placing emphasis on a team effort.
“With this year’s group, any player can step up at any time,” he said. “They are an unselfish group who plays very well together.”
However that does not mean the team lacks veteran leadership, as seniors Benjamin Gambrell, James Benninger-Jones, Asher Ellis, Joseph Toscano, Travis Reynard, Colby Blakeman, Landon Lantz and Tyler Chambers are all returning for the Wildcats.
Along with a different group of players, the Wildcats’ playing style will also look different this year.
“We are playing with a new formation to see if it fits this team better,” Lezak said.
Other teams in the Northern Tier League have the advantage of returning players.
“Nearly everyone brings back their entire core of players,” Lezak said. “Wellsboro, Troy and Williamson should be pretty tough teams with plenty of experience.”
“I expect to see improvement from every team this season, including ours,” he added. “I still think we will be tough to beat and expect to see us do well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.