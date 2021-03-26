ATHENS — For the first time in 22 months, the bats will be pinging and the mitts will be popping as the Athens softball team opens the 2021 season today at Canton in a 4 p.m. start.
Head Coach Mickey Farrell is hoping to reprise the season his team had in 2019 when the Wildcats won the first softball title in school history and posted a 14-5 record.
Farrell does have the advantage of six players back from that 2019 squad. Seniors Harley Sullivan, Audry Hatch, Megan Collins and Carlie Simpson return as do juniors Caydence Macik and Macie Coyle.
Joining that group will be newcomers Mallory Mummert, a senior, sophomores Aliyah Butler, Mackenzie Morgan, Addy Repsher, Braelyn Wood and Ally Thoman along with freshmen Ashlyn Van Fleet and Marissa Butler.
Farrell is expecting to have Butler, Repsher, Macik and Simpson get innings at pitcher with Sullivan, Vanfleet, Morgan and Marissa Butler at catcher.
Repsher, Hatch and Aliyah Butler are in the mix at first with Collins, Aliyah Butler and Thoman at second. Over on the left side of the infield will be Macik and Butler at SS with Mummert or Simpson at third. Out in the outfield, look for Hatch, Coyle, Vanfleet, Morgan, Thoman and Wood.
Farrell also found it hard to say what this year’s team will be because last season didn’t exist.
“Our pitching is young and defensively we have struggled out of the gate. We’re hitting OK in the cage, but have yet to hit outside and being shut down right now isn’t helping us out at all. We have decent speed. The season will depend on how our young pitchers will fare against some good hitting teams and if we can match the intensity needed to be a varsity softball player.”
Not only is Farrell looking at his team as a new enterprise because of last season’s pause, he also wondering what the rest of the league has.
“Wyalusing is loaded at pitcher with the Jayne girl back. Maddie Maynard is back in Towanda and she’s pretty good. I have no idea on anyone else in the Large School division.”
“In the Small School division, Canton and Northeast will both be good. Canton started a boat load of freshman two years ago, and Northeast still has Susanj and I’ve heard the Franklyn girl is a pretty good pitcher. Sayre has Murrelle back at pitcher but other than that I guess we will find out.”
Any players competing in college: Emma Adams at Albany New York and Megan Bennett at Alfred Univ. Harley Sullivan is still undecided but will be playing wherever she goes.
