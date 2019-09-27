WAVERLY — It was a long time coming, but with Thursday night’s 3-0 win over Odessa-Montour, Waverly’s boys soccer team picked up its first win of the 2019 campaign.
“This is exactly what these boys needed,” said Waverly Coach Eric Ryck. “All the boys played really well. The pieces came together for us. Our midfield was able to press them and win balls high in their end of the field. That allowed us to keep attacking, and Peyton’s early goal gave us the the extra boost of confidence we needed.”
Waverly’s Peyton Bowen got his team on the board in the 14th minute.
Leading 1-0 at halftime, the Wolverines kept working. Just seven minutes into the second half, Nick VanHouten took a feed from Nate Ryck and put the ball in the net.
With time winding down, Nate Ryck added an unassisted goal in the 75th minute.
“Our striker, Rylan Laforest, was all over the field and kept their defenders busy,” said the coach. “He was a real workhorse for us tonight creating opportunities all over the field. Nate Ryck had two well placed free kicks that caromed off of players and found the back of the net, the first one found Nick Vanhouten, and the second off the head of an O-M player. Nate was a very big part of our defense as well tonight. This team has been working so hard. I’m so happy that their hard work is finally paying off! Hopefully we can carry this momentum forward for the rest of the season.”
O-M (4-5) held a 7-3 advantage in shots and a 4-3 edge in corner kicks, but the Wolverines (1-6) came out on top. Cameron McIssac had seven saves for Waverly.
Waverly will play at Elmira on Saturday.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 2, Newfield 0
SPENCER — The Eagles got both of their goals in the first 40 minutes. Both goals came from Lance Jensen with assists from Jacob Banks.
The 2-0 score is a little deceiving. SVEC, which held a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks, got off 25 shots and held Newfield to one
Zachary Donley lad 11 saves for Newfield. SVEC’s Matt Suttmeier stopped the one shot he saw.
SVEC will host Trumansburg on Tuesday.
