Just as happened in the fall, winter sports athletes got to the week when practices were set to begin, and then had things pushed back.
On Tuesday, the Northern Tier League announced they would delay the start of the winter sports season.
The original plan was to begin practices on Friday and then games would start on December 7.
A quick look at the current numbers should explain why the league decided to delay. Bradford County, which houses Athens, Canton, Sayre, Towanda, Troy and Wyalusing in addition to a conglomerations of little boroughs that make up the Northeast Bradford school system, has 1,300 confirmmed COVID cases and 139 probable with the number of deceased patients unchanged at 29.
Sayre leads the way with 262 confirmed cases and 11 more probable cases; Towanda has 174 cases with 22 probable; Athens has 168 cases and 14 probable; Troy is at 164 cases with seven probable. Canton (82-6) and Wyalusing (58-5) round out the bulk of the county.
Tioga County, Pa. has 529 confirmed cases and 54 more probable cases, led by Wellsboro’s 157 confirmed cases and 22 more probable cases.
That’s a lot of cases and many have been diagnosed over the last few weeks.
Now, December 7 is when practices will begin and NTL matchups will begin on Jan. 4. Although schools who allow their teams to play non-league games can start some of those games before the end of 2020.
Some big events have already been lost this year.
The annual Valley Christmas Tournament was called off, and the NTL Showdown at the end of the basketball season has been lost for the year as well.
All of this comes on the same day that New York State came up with a similar plan.
New York will allow lower risk sports — swimming, bowling and indoor track are the only three that local schools offer — to begin practices this month, but basketball and wrestling are among the sports that won’t start until Jan. 4. The IAC already had pushed all winter sports until Jan. 4 so the news doesn’t have much impact on Waverly.
For Waverly boys basketball coach Lou Judson, one of the challenges in New York will be dealing with shortened seasons, as they also plan to try and get fall sports in this spring, and shortened preseasons.
“We are going to try and fit in as many sports as we can from Jan. 4 til end of the year (just not enough time but better than nothing) and there’s not going to be much of a preseason (scrimmages, etc.) and I feel you’re going to see athletes getting injured (nagging injuries) because they aren’t conditioned properly,” Judson said.
“I’m seeing it now with my own AAU travel basketball program with the lack of conditioning because we can’t find a gym to practice at. The seasons are only going to be 7-8 weeks long. It’s obviously going to affect teams in many ways but for basketball; offensively is where I think you’ll see the biggest struggle. Your defense is usually much further ahead of your offense the first six weeks of the season, teams will be just starting to find their offensive identity, and the season will be over. You will have to prioritize what you think will be important offensively, defensively, and schematically in a short period of time. The quality of basketball and sports in general will be affected and could be for some time. “
For Pennsylvania teams, there are still a lot of unknowns.
The PIAA has a meeting scheduled for today. And, the state announced new restrictions to try and slow down COVID cases in the state. While none of the restrictions impact sports right now, it is always something that could change and impact teams.
For coaches, there will be uncertainty all year.
For many coaches it is a balance. They want the kids healthy, but they also know sports are important to the kids. And for coaches in both states, the hope right now is that come January games are able to get started.
“As far of advantages to starting later — very few. The only thing it does is for the first time in my 20 plus years of coaching is that Thanksgiving and Christmas break will look a lot different. With no Fall sports — all athletes should be physically healthy to start the season (the bigger concern is that most won’t be properly conditioned — (not coming from a previous sport) and are they mentally healthy to start the season). Hopefully by January the number of COVID-19 cases are starting to decrease which then less people would be affected with having to quarantine.
“Am I optimistic (and I’m a very optimistic person) that we will begin basketball on Jan. 4th, no I’m not — not in the State of New York. It will be quite challenging with protocols and guidelines that are in place to get through a season. If one player gets COVID-19 on your team — then your entire basketball team will be quarantined for 14 days — that will be 1/4 of the entire season and potentially 4-5 games missed. There are many creative things that can be done to be able to play sports. I was just down in Manheim, Pa. (Spooky Nook Sports Complex) with my travel basketball teams and they found a way to get it done.”
One thing that doesn’t get discussed a lot, but coaches know is important is that youth sports are also being hurt right now.
With youth sports losing games and seasons, it’s harder to develop kids for the future.
“Many youth programs have canceled their seasons which will hurt the overall development of players,” Judson said.
