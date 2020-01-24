SAYRE — Only four bouts were decided on the mat between visiting Mountain View and Sayre on Thursday night — and the host Redskins would win all of them.
The Redskins would get a pair of pins, a technical fall and a decision — to go along with four forfeit wins — on their way to a 44-12 win inside the teepee.
Layla Bennett would dominate her match at 113 pounds. The Redskin ended up with a tech-and-deck as she got the pin just over five minutes into the match. The freshman would have had the technical fall if the match didn’t end in the fall.
Jake Burgess wasted no time in getting the fall at 132 pounds as the Sayre junior got the pin at the 1:11 mark.
Sayre’s Robert Benjamin would pick up a hard-fought win at 138 pounds as he walked away with a 9-3 decision.
Jake Bennett closed things out for Sayre as the sophomore standout rolled to a 17-2 technical fall win at 160 pounds.
Glen Romberger (182), Gavin Rucker (195), Jordan Goodrich (220) and Nik Polzella (285) all accepted forfeits for the Redskins.
Mountain View would get all its points from a pair of forfeit wins.
Sayre will head to Elk Lake for a dual meet on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.