Athens volleyball players get All-League nods
Athens' Taylor Field receives a serve against Sayre in a match this season.

 Dave Post/Morning Times file

ATHENS — A quartet of Athens players and the coach of the Wildcats took home league honors after balloting by Northern Tier League volleyball coaches.

Taylor Field, member of the 1,000-1,000 club, took home top honors among Athens’ players with a nod as a co-Defensive MVP, sharing that accolade with North Penn/Liberty’s Ally Koval.

Also, Athens Coach Heather Hanson came home with a co-Coach of the Year honor, sharing the award with Canton’s Sheila Wesneski.

NP/L’s Charisma Grega was the overall MVP for the league, Makaylka Vargason of Cowanesque Valley was the Co-Offensive MVP and Anie Gaiotti was the Utility MVP.

Athens also placed two players on the league’s first team and one on the second team.

Earing NTL First-team All-Stars from Athens were Leah Liechty and Kayleigh Miller.

Joining the Wildcats’ duo on the league’s first All-Star team are Wellsboro’s Breighanna Kemp and Bailey Monks, Towanda’s Paige Manchester, and Juila Nawri of North Penn/Liberty.

The Wildcats’ Kylie Jayne headlines the NTL Second-Team All-Stars.

Joining Jayne are North Penn/Liberty’s Darby Stetter and Lizzie Kahl; Wellsboro’s Shilhloh Duff and Katherine Burnett; and Towanda’s DeLanie Pepper.

