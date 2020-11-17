Athens volleyball players get All-League nods

ATHENS — A quartet of Athens players and the coach of the Wildcats took home league honors after balloting by Northern Tier League volleyball coaches.
Taylor Field, member of the 1,000-1,000 club, took home top honors among Athens’ players with a nod as a co-Defensive MVP, sharing that accolade with North Penn/Liberty’s Ally Koval.
Also, Athens Coach Heather Hanson came home with a co-Coach of the Year honor, sharing the award with Canton’s Sheila Wesneski.
NP/L’s Charisma Grega was the overall MVP for the league, Makaylka Vargason of Cowanesque Valley was the Co-Offensive MVP and Anie Gaiotti was the Utility MVP.
Athens also placed two players on the league’s first team and one on the second team.
Earing NTL First-team All-Stars from Athens were Leah Liechty and Kayleigh Miller.
Joining the Wildcats’ duo on the league’s first All-Star team are Wellsboro’s Breighanna Kemp and Bailey Monks, Towanda’s Paige Manchester, and Juila Nawri of North Penn/Liberty.
The Wildcats’ Kylie Jayne headlines the NTL Second-Team All-Stars.
Joining Jayne are North Penn/Liberty’s Darby Stetter and Lizzie Kahl; Wellsboro’s Shilhloh Duff and Katherine Burnett; and Towanda’s DeLanie Pepper.
