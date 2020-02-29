WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens Wildcats will send two wrestlers to the PIAA Northeast Regional semifinals this morning after a strong showing on the opening night in Williamsport.
Athens sophomore Gavin Bradley picked up the fall over Wyoming Area’s Garret Pocceschi in just 1 minute, 27 seconds in the 113-pound quarterfinals on Friday.
Bradley will face Warrior Run’s Kaden Majcher, who upset the No. 2 seed, in today’s semifinal.
Athens senior Alex West would also get a pin in his quarterfinal bout as he decked Lackawanna Trail’s Jonah Houser in 1:55.
West will square off with top seed Dylan Bennett of Montoursville in the 182-pound semifinals this morning.
Athens will have one wrestler starting today in the wrestlebacks as senior heavyweight Keegan Braund dropped a hard-fought 10-3 decision to No. 1 seed Lear Quinton of Southern Columbia on Friday.
Braund is scheduled to face Hanover’s Tavon Hines in the consolation quarterfinals this morning.
Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. today at Williamsport High School.
