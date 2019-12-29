TOWANDA — Waverly’s JV boys broke out to a big early lead and built on it though the first three quarters of Saturday afternoon’s Valley Christmas Tournament in a 60-34 win over Athens.
Waverly led 18-9 after a quarter and 31-16 at halftime.
Any thought of a comeback by Athens was swiped aside when Waverly put 21 on the board to Athens’ 12 in the third quarter.
Brennan Traub led Waverly’s early surge with nine first-quarter points, and Davis Croft netted 10 points before halftime.
Meantime, Chris Mitchell was the only Athens player finding success on the offensive end as he netted seven of Athens’ nine first-quarter points.
Traub ended the day with a game-high 17 points and Croft had 16. Also for Waverly, Landon McCarty hit for nine points and Liam Traub had seven.
Carson Smith paced Athens with a balanced 12-point effort. Mitchell and Mason Lister each finished with 10 points.
