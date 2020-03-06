Athens grad Courtney ready to roll in ACC Championships

PITTSBURGH — It has taken a couple years, but Athens High graduate and two-time PIAA champion Brian Courtney is finally getting his shot to compete in the postseason for the University of Virginia Cavaliers.
Courtney, who redshirted his first year in Charlottesville and was forced to take a medical redshirt last year, will head to the ACC Championships in Pittsburgh this weekend looking to qualify for the NCAA Division I National Championships.
“This year’s been awesome. It’s been my first full year so far. (It was my) first time doing ACC duals and it’s been great going out there wrestling for my brothers and for my team,” Courtney said. “It’s a lot of fun to go out there and do what I love.”
After taking a full redshirt year in 2017-18, Courtney was the starter for Virginia last season for the first half of the season. Unfortunately for the former Wildcat, a knee problem would force him off the mat.
“I probably tore (my meniscus) around my sophomore year of high school realistically — (that’s when) it started giving me trouble — and then last year it would pop out three times in one match, eight times in a week,” Courtney said.
The timing worked for Virginia as Louie Hayes was able to move up from 125 to 133 and allow NCAA qualifier Jack Mueller — who was originally going to redshirt and train for international competition — to step in at 125. Mueller went on to make the NCAA finals where he lost to Spencer Lee of Iowa.
“It just got really bad to the point where it wasn’t really going to work out. I met the deadline for medical (redshirt) and Louie wanted to come up a weight anyways, so it kind of worked out,” Courtney recalled.
Courtney had surgery on Jan. 9 of last year and would take some time off to let his knee, and also his entire body heal up.
“I took more like seven or eight months off just because it was summer anyways, and they really wanted me to be ready for preseason and to just get ready for the season,” said Courtney, who said recovery time for a meniscus is usually five months. “Right about the second I stepped on the mat again (this year), I felt pretty dang good. I think just that break for my body felt awesome.”
Courtney returned to the mat this year as the starting 141-pounder for Virginia and he has had a solid campaign with a 21-13 record.
“It’s been crazy for sure. It’s a learning experience because this is my first full year doing it … I’m super thankful for this year so far,” said Courtney.
While he was pretty busy wrestling for a Division I program, Courtney made sure to follow his alma mater and his younger brother Jake, who was a freshman for the Wildcats this year.
“My other little brother, Josh, he Periscoped all the matches, so I was able to watch them all live except for (one) match because I was actually warming up for my dual against UNC,” Courtney said.
The experience of watching Jake compete made the D1 wrestler appreciate what it’s been like for his family all these years.
“It was awesome, but I know how people feel now when they get nervous about it because it’s real nerve-racking,” Courtney said of watching his brother. “He wrestles a crazy style and it’s a lot of fun. I mean, it’s just crazy because he was going for the win every time. He was going to score points … you know it’s a different kid than I was used to wrestling in the living room. It was awesome to see.”
The Athens grad will enter this weekend’s ACC Championships as the No. 5 seed in a five-man bracket. The 141-pound field features North Carolina State’s Tariq Wilson, who is the top seed and ranked 10th in the nation. North Carolina’s Zach Sherman is the second seed and ranked 12th by Intermat, while Virginia Tech’s Mitch Moore (14th in the nation) is the third seed and Pitt’s Cole Matthews is the fourth seed.
Courtney has faced all four this season and lost close matches to three of them, including Matthews, who beat the Virginia wrestler by a 4-3 score. Back in high school, Matthews beat Courtney 3-2 in the 2015 state finals. The next year, Courtney would avenge that loss in the semifinals as he went on to make history, becoming the first wrestler to beat three returning state champs to win a PIAA gold. They will renew their rivalry in the first round on Sunday. The winner will get Wilson in the semifinals.
“I’m just really excited to go out there. I was real close in all the duals and I’m just excited to have another chance at it,” Courtney said.
Courtney is ready for the challenge and excited to be in such a tough bracket.
“That’s going to be awesome, I mean it’s completely different now that we’re in college, but if you put me in a bracket with these same guys in high school, it would have been a dream,” said Courtney of the 141-pound weight class at ACCs. “It’s a bunch of really awesome competitors and I’m guaranteed to get them because the bracket is so small.”
The top three finishers will automatically qualify for nationals — and Courtney is heading into the tournament with a good mindset.
“I was a little surprised there was only three (automatic bids), but it kind of makes it a little more fun really. It’s a lot more pressure for the other guys and a lot more fun for me I think,” Courtney said.
Courtney believes his time working in the Virginia wrestling room with guys like Hayes and Mueller has prepared him for the challenge of the ACC Tournament.
“I don’t win very often, that’s for sure,” joked Courtney on wrestling Mueller and Hayes. “They’re awesome. They are super tough, they score a lot of points and it’s not just them either — it’s all the guys. Everyone is working hard in there. It’s a crazy room and it gets really exciting in there and makes me work a lot harder.”
Courtney is a freshman in terms of eligibility and is planning on wrestling for the Cavaliers for another three years.
“I’m in my third year of college and I’m still a freshman, so I’ll have six years,” Courtney said.
The two-time PIAA champ is planning on making some noise in that time.
“I definitely want to be a national champion … that’s what we are working for,” Courtney said. “Our coaches have faith in me, and they have faith in all of our guys. They really believe I can do it and I really believe that I can do it. I have a great support system all around.”
