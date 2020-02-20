Streeter breaks Waverly School record for 11 Dives, qualifies for State Chanpionships

ENDWELL — Waverly Wolverine Senior Gage Streeter dove at the Section 4 Class B Championships at Maine-Endwell on Thursday and did well enough to extend his senior season.
Streeter placed second on his way to breaking his own 11-dive school record and eclipsing the state cut score of 450 points. Streeter scored over 100 points on his last two dives for a total of 454.85 points.
At last years sectional championships, Streeter narrowly missed qualifying for states as he scored 449.60 points.
This year, sitting at 350.05 points with two dives to go, Streeter hit his 10th dive for 51.5 points and then scored 53.30 points on what could have been his final dive of his high school career.
Needing to score 7-7-6 on his final dive, a forward two-and-one-half summersaults, Gage scored 7.5-7.5-7 to surge pass the 450 point cut score.
Streeter will now compete at the New York State Championships at the Nassau County Aquatic Center on Long Island on March 6 and 7.
