ATHENS — When Damien Hudson moved to Pennsylvania as an eighth grader he wasn’t really into sports, but he decided to give some a try in his new hometown of Athens.
Football was one of those sports — and it turned out to be the perfect fit.
“I wasn’t very good at it, but I gave it a shot and picked up on it,” said Hudson on deciding to play football.
Hudson is now entering his senior football season, and the Wildcats will be counting on him to lead the way from the running back spot.
“He’s just one of those kids. He’s explosive. He loves to have fun. He’s one of the more jovial kids we’ve got here and that makes him a pretty special player,” said Athens Coach Jack Young of Hudson.
Young admits that when Hudson first joined the Wildcats he was pretty inexperienced.
“He really was raw and didn’t know a whole lot about the game,” Young said. “He’s a very coachable kid. He’s a very emotional player, which that sometimes is half the battle with kids and that turns him into a pretty good leader with his playmaking skills … he’s a tremendous leader for us and I think you’ll see a lot of bright things out of him.”
Hudson believes he and his teammates can make some noise in 2019.
“I’m excited this year. We’re talented. We have the people to get it right this year and have a fun season,” Hudson said.
One of the teammates Hudson will be counting on is freshman quarterback Mason Lister.
“He’s talented. People will think he’s young, but he’s experienced. He’s been playing quarterback since he was young. He knows what he’s doing,” Hudson said of Lister.
Like any running back, Hudson knows he will need the support of the offensive line.
“We have the same line as last year with just one different person. We have some big boys up front, some strong, talented guys. I think we’ll be pretty good up there,” Hudson said.
Young believes if the Wildcats’ O-line can give Hudson a crease, he will make some magic happen.
“Our guys know that we’re only going to go as far as our offensive and defensive lines. If those offensive linemen give (Hudson) a little bit, he’s going to give back double. That’s what’s fun about him,” said Young.
Young saw Hudson’s ability to make plays in the Wildcats’ scrimmage at Susquehanna.
“Probably the third play from scrimmage, he had one of those runs that would be talked about. It should have been an 8-yard gain and he turned it into a 65-yard gain. It was a special run, and he had a couple of them. If that’s on a Friday night, that would be talked about,” said Young.
Young believes Hudson’s speed and willingness to absorb contact will make him dangerous.
“He’s not afraid of that physical contact. I think he learned a little bit from Zach Jayne and I think he understood ‘I don’t have Zach Jayne’s body, but I can utilize a little of that to make me better.’ He’s not afraid to hit holes. He’s pretty fun to watch,” Young said.
Hudson is ready to beat defenders with his speed and his body this season.
“This year, I’m stronger, faster and more experienced. Usually I shy away from the contact just to be safe, but this year I don’t care about that,” Hudson said.
So what does Hudson like better — running people over or burning past them with his speed?
“It’s a nice feeling when you get to run someone over and you get to keep running after that. It’s a good feeling,” Hudson said.
Hudson is hoping to have a season like Jayne had back in 2017 when the standout ran for a school-record 2,181 yards and scored 36 total touchdowns, which is also an Athens record.
“Personally, I want to be ranked high as one of the (best) running backs in the NTL. I’m not going to say (I will) have a Zack Jayne season, but that’s my goal,” Hudson said.
Young knows that Hudson’s ability should take some pressure off of Lister and a young group of Wildcats.
“That takes a lot of (pressure) off a lot of inexperienced players knowing that you have (a player like Hudson) there,” Young said.
The longtime Athens coach believes if opposing defenses focus on Hudson that could open some things up for other athletes.
“Quite frankly, you key too much on Damien Hudson, we’re going to hit one downfield on you or Shane Reid is going to pop one on you. Shane’s a pretty explosive player too. And I think the more rounded we can be, the better Damien Hudson will be,” Young said.
Hudson is hoping to have a big offensive season, but what he really cares about is leading the Wildcats to the playoffs — and making some noise there.
“As a team, I want to at least win a game in districts,” Hudson said.
