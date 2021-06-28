Sayre fall short against RTL

SAYRE — The Sayre 8-9 All Stars put up 10 runs, but it was not enough to compete with the red hot RTL bats in a 21-10 loss on Saturday afternoon in Sayre.
“They all fought hard and they really all tried to play for each other but the errors killed us today, Sayre head coach Chad Wheeler said. “Their hitting was great and they came out on fire and it kind of slowed down but they were great.”
Elijah Ross led the way for Sayre gong 2-3. Brooks Cathrop also had a strong performance going 2-2. No other player had multiple hits yet several runners reached base because of errors and every Sayre player reached base at least once.
“We heard a lot of good things about them. They showed up and played but we competed,” Wheeler said.” At the end of the day we expected to get bat but a couple of months ago a couple of our players didn’t even know what a baseball was so every day they look better and better.”
Camron Cole was unstoppable for RTL going 4-5. Graesyon Vaow and Gage Tinna both played well as well combing for a stat line of 4-5. Brenden Wells also put up a monster stat line going 4-4.
At one point in the game Sayre trailed 7-2. Sayre came all the way back to tie the game, but Sayre couldn’t hold on for long. Unforced errors and powerful hitting was too much for the Sayre defense to contain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.