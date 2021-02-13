TIOGA COUNTY — Football schedules coming out this time of year usually are for the fall.
This year, though, the schedules that just came out are for a season that will run from March 19 through April 24.
The divisions are geographical rather than by size. As a result, the Tioga County Division will have Candor/S-VE, Tioga and Waverly along with Newark Valley and Owego.
Waverly’s nonleague games are Groton aand Horseheads. Tioga will have Groton and Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour as nonleaguers. SVEC’s nonleague games will be against Horseheadssand Groton.
Tioga will visit Waverly to open the season on March 19 or March 20. The SVEC-Tioga contest will be at Tioga the next weekend. Finally, the SVEC-Waverly game will be April 9-10 at Waverly.
