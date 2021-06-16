WAVERLY — The Gerbino Passing Academy will be coming to Waverly Memorial Stadium on Monday, July 19.
While the camp is aimed at quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends, running backs are welcome to participate in wide receiver drills.
The camp will feature Utica Head Coach Joe Gerbino working with the quarterbacks, Utica Wide Receivers Coach and Waverly grad Peyton Miller working with the wide receivers and Utica Tight Ends Coach Dan Busold working with the tight ends.
The camp is on July 19 and will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration is at 5 p.m. Drills will begin at 6:15 after a warm up period and will continue — with a pair of built-in water breaks — until 8:20, when the campers will get to put what they learned to the test against competition.
The cost of the camp is $60 and there are three ways payment can be rendered. The camp accepts cash, a check made out to Coach Joe Gerbino, or via Venmo @JoeGerbino.
