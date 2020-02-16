Wolverines dominate IAC Swimming and Diving Championships

WAVERLY — Swimming in their home pool must have been good for the Wolverines.
Waverly won seven events and had multiple high places in most on the way to an Interscholastic Athletic Conference Championship-winning 503 points.
Southern Cayuga was second with 389 points; followed by Lansing with 317 points; Odessa-Montour with 304 points; Watkins Glen with 168 points; and Dryden with 96 points.
Waverly’s Mike Atanasoff was the MVP after collecting four gold medals and hitting the state cut time in winning the 200 freestyle with a time of one minute, 46.61 seconds. He also won the 100 free in 47.87.
In addition, he teamed with Ryan Bennett, Jerrell Sacket and Kaden Wheeler to win the 200 free relay in 1:30.41; and with Wheeler, Bennett and Brandon Clark to win the 400 free relay in 3:30.12.
Bennett added a win in the 50 free at 22.78, Wheeler won the 100 fly in 54.29 and Collin Keefer led a 1-2 sweep with Oscar Williams in tow in the 500 free in 5:25.33 to the 5:26.21 posted by Williams.
Depth was key in the win for Waverly as Keefer, Sackett, Dillon Madigan, Nick Janzen; Ryan Clark, Liam Wright, and Josh Lee also added many points to Waverly’s total. with top-eight placements
Next up for the Wolverines are the Section IV Class Championships at Owego at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
