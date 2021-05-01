WYSOX — Athens traveled to Wysox to challenge Towanda in a baseball game that featured every variation of NTL spring season weather. While the weather wavered and Athens’ offense soared, Wildcat pitcher Lucas Kraft consistently shut down the Black Knight offense and Athens won 21-4.
The Wildcat bats gave Kraft a bit of cushion in the first, striking first. Caleb Nichols walked his way on base and then stole his way to third base. Nichols scored when Cameron Sullivan hit a fly ball to right field.
Kraft started with two quick outs in the bottom of the first, but gave up consecutive singles to put runners at first and second. Kraft stepped up and struck out the next batter on three pitches. Threat ended. And, that would be the only real threat to Kraft in the game.
The Wildcat offense provided plenty of run support to ensure the win. They erupted for 20 more runs in the next three innings.
Karter Rude and Nichols did the most damage. Rude had one hit, two walks, two RBI, two stolen bases and scored two runs. Nichols had a hit, a walk, two RBI, three stolen bases and also scored two runs. Nine different Wildcats picked up hits throughout the game.
Kraft’s only challenge came in the fourth inning, already up 21-1. However, he was able to get a couple batters to strike out swinging and a final batter to ground out to his second baseman. Towanda picked up a few runs, but Athens sealed the victory. Kraft would finish with four strikeouts, no walks and three hits given up in four innings pitched.
Athens is in action this weekend in the Wounded Warrior event with Sayre, Tioga and Waverly. The Wildcats play at Waverly at 10 a.m. and travel to Tioga for a 1 p.m. start.
