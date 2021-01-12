Lady Wildcats nip Panthers in OT

ATHENS — On Monday night, the Athens girls basketball team defeated Northeast Bradford 58-53 in overtime.
The game marked the home season opener for the Lady Wildcats. Athens allowed friends and family of the athletes to attend the game.
“With everything going on, it was awesome to see the parents here and some of their friends” Athens Head Coach Brian Miller said.
Neither team pulled ahead in the first half resulting in a 24-21 Lady Wildcat lead at the break. Northeast Bradford went on a 6-0 run to start the third quarter and a 5-0 run to start fourth quarter, but Athens hung around and forced overtime thanks to the heroics of senior guard, Kayleigh Miller beyond the arc.
Miller hit back-to-back three pointers giving the Wildcats a 49-47 lead before Northeast Bradford tied it at 49 forcing overtime. Miller exploded for 13 points in the fourth quarter and finished the game with a team-high 25.
“Kayleigh is an outstanding player. She had some big shots, but it was a great team effort and we have several girls who can make shots when they are called upon to do so” Miller said.
The Lady Wildcats struggled with turnovers throughout the entire game, but rectified the errors in overtime playing sound fundamental basketball on both sides of the ball.
Northeast Bradford only scored two points in overtime, and Athens did just enough to close out the game comfortably.
“We did a very good job on Lauren Jones and that was our goal coming into this game. It was a strong team defensive effort” Miller said.
Jones only scored three points, but freshman guard Emma Neuber stole the show for Northeast Bradford finishing the game with 30 points.
Athens is back in action Wednesday night on the road against msburg.
