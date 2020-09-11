SAYRE — The reversal of fortunes for the Sayre football team have been well documented. This season’s squad is looking to continue the success of a program still on the rise.
One of the key reasons for optimism that goes beyond this season is that this Redskins team is still young. The bulk of the returning starters come from the junior class and the majority of the key newcomers are also juniors.
Sayre returns 10 starters on defense led by senior linemen Zach Belles and Jordan Goodrich.
Also returning are junior linebackers Dave Northrup and Cayden Firestine, junior defensive end Donovan Wynn and a trio of sophomores in linebacker Jake Bennett, nose guard Glen Romberger and defensive back Luke Horton.
Some of those guys play on both sides of the ball. Starters returning on offense along with linemen Belles, Goodrich and Firestine and wide receiver Luke Horton are junior quarterback Brayden Horton and junior guard Nik Polzella.
The scrimmage on Saturday showed head coach Kevin Gorman some areas that needed to be addressed, but the team also showed him a thing or two.
“We had some nice runs and a couple of nice throws, catches and runs,” said Gorman.
With a plethora of returning players, Gorman said the Redskins didn’t change much.
“Nothing too crazy. We like to do what we do. I think we do that really well” said Gorman. “We’ve added a few things here and there — a few new plays, a few new packages, but I think the kids understand it and when they understand it and have it down it looks great.”
One effect of starting the season a littler late, is having guys who are amped to play.
“They’re definitely excited about this first game and definitely excited about Athens,” said the Sayre coach. “We didn’t really have to develop the excitement level.”
Gorman also has definite expectations for his team.
“I expect you’ll see a hard-working team. I think we have some solid receivers and running backs,” said Gorman “Defensively, we may have a few more blitzes here or there, but I think our front on both sides of the ball — and defensively our defensive line and linebackers, I expect them to maintain the front and win in the trenches on both sides of the ball.”
The Redskins lost some high-end playmakers to graduation and Gorman isn’t expecting any one person to replace each of those who have moved on.
“We had three really good receivers and a really good running back. I think it’ll be more of a ‘by committee’ thing than one kid,” he said. “Northrup, Bennett, Zach Garrity and Logan Chapman at running back are four kids who can replace Isaiah Firestine at running back. At wide receiver, Jackson Hubbard, Dom Fabbri, Josh Arnold, Tavone McClenney, Matt Lane and Dylan Watkins can step in for the loss.”
Gorman said he expects a lot out of Lane.
“He’s been right there at he edge of taking that step. He’s just unfortunate that he was behind Corbin Brown and Ethan Miller in the secondary and at wide receiver,” Gorman said. “We expect Dylan Watkins to take over his brother’s (Zach) role in the secondary where he was moving people around and making the calls. He’s really stepped up to that position and the swing role between corner and safety. Garrity, Northrup and Bennett all played last year. All got time and Chapman also got time but we expect him to make a bigger stride there.”
And nearly all of that experience comes from youth.
“That’s something we can work with,” said Gorman “A lot of those young kids were playing as freshmen and sophomores. They’ve moved up a grade and I tell these guys ‘you’ve been with me for going on three years. Obviously, we’ve changed a little bit. You should know our base calls,’ so it’s definitely something we can work with because we keep it pretty consistent throughout the program.”
