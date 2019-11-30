SYRACUSE — A year ago, the Clymer/Sherman/Panama Wolfpack secured their first ever state championship in the Carrier Dome after defeating Section VII Champion Moriah 28-8.
This season, CSP had its fair share of adversity after narrowly escaping Tioga last week in the New York State semifinals. The team says they were able to use momentum from that game to defeat Moriah in the final game once again. However, this time around the Woflpack were dominant in a 47-6 victory.
“I definelty think the Tioga game last week really prepared us for this game,” said CSP quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale. “Tioga is a great team, and we were able to power through and carry our momentum from the end of that game into this game.”
The Wolfpack momentum started early in the game as they were able to open up the passing game to give senior Cam Barmore a 37-yard touchdown reception from Hinsdale to start off the scoring. CSP then rattled off five straight touhdowns before the Vikings were able to answer.
The Wolfpack added on one more touchdown afterwards to secure the 47-6 victory.
With the victory, the Wolfpack earned their second straight state championship and their second in team history. They finish the season with a 12-1 record with many returners coming back next season and a potential move to Class C coming in 2020.
“I can’t say enough about our kids,” said CSP Head Coach Ty Harper. “I’m proud of the way this team battled adversity this year and especially with last week.”
