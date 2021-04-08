CANDOR – SVEC dominated the possession game Tuesday en route to a 2-0 boys soccer win over Waverly.
Junior Hunter Bates scored the first goal five minutes into the game to set the tone for the Eagles. Sophomore Jacob Banks made the score 2-0 as the first half came to a close and junior goalie Aidan Swayze had the shutout for the Eagles.
SVEC controlled most of the possession due to the speed of their young midfielders.
“It was pivotal,” SVEC Coach Gary Holmes said about Bates’ early goal. “We tend to start games pretty slow and it definitely gave the guys a lot of energy.”
SVEC spent most of their time in the offensive zone, having nine shots on goal with 11 corner kicks.
“We gave up an early goal and it kind of took the wind out of our sails,” Waverly Head Coach Eric Ryck said. “We just had a really hard time putting an attack together.”
Waverly only had two shots in the game and zero corner kicks. Senior Nate Ryck, committed to play soccer at Elmira College next year, had one of those shots. Junior goalie Cameron McIsaac made seven saves on the night.
Waverly falls to 2-2 on the season and takes on Newark Valley at home on Thursday.
SVEC improves to 3-1 and will stay at home to face Notre Dame Thursday.
