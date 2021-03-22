DRYDEN— Nick Thomas, Hunter Haynes, and Devin Beach led The Spencer Van-Etten football team to a 50-22 victory over Unatego Franklin on Saturday afternoon.
“I thought the kids came out well today and executed on all of things we have been working on the last few weeks, SVEC head coach Mike Chafee said. “They looked excited to finally be back on the field again.”
Thomas did not have many pass attempts only going 4-5, but he made the most of every chance he got to launch the ball downfield. Thomas threw for 141 yards and three touchdowns.
All four pass attempts went to Beach, who finished the game with 141 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Beach added a 54-yard rushing touchdown to his already impressive stat line.
“Nick is a phenomenal athlete all around and we can put him anywhere we want on the field,”
Chaffee said. “He has really taken over the quarterback role. His throws are accurate, his reads are good, and he is doing well at directing the offense.”
Haynes was a man on a mission in the first quarter. Haynes had a 26-yard, 32-yard, and 17-yard touchdown all within the first quarter of the game.
“We have high expectations for Hunter. He has great vision, great feet, and is a tough hard-nosed kid,” Chafee said .I am very excited for what is in store for him this year.
It was a comedy of errors for the Unatego Franklin offense in the first half. The Spartans fumbled the ball six times and Unatego Franklin’s quarterback Logan Utter threw an interception.
“Defensively, we capitalized on them putting the ball on the ground and it’s our first game out here so obviously both teams were a little rusty on both sides of the ball. It is crucial to win the turnover battle like we did today.”
The Spartans did not go down easy, even after trailing 36-0 at the half. Unatego Franklin running back Leo Temple was a freight train running down field finishing the game with 12 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
Chafee is still not entirely sure when his team will be on the field next, but he hopes to find out within the next couple of days when he can expect the next game to be played.
