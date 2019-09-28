Binghamton (NY) — Waverly battled for 48 minutes, but could not overcome penalties and miscues. Chenango Valley survived with a 34-26 win over the Wolverines.
The two teams exchanged opening drives for touchdowns. Chenango Valley opened the game with a ten-play, 65-yard drive to the end zone with Zach Wood doing the honors. Waverly was able to block the extra point attempt and keep the score to 6-0.
Waverly’s offense responded with a five-play, 59-yard drive for six of their own. Aiden Westbrook capped the drive with a 43-yard touchdown reception from Joe Tomasso. Alex Gadow made the extra point and gave Waverly a 7-6 lead.
Chenango Valley’s offense drove down the field in six plays, including a 30 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Rory Thompson to Shane Ladd. This time Noah Wilson’s extra point attempt was good and Waverly was once again down by six, 13-7.
Waverly began to struggle with turnovers on the ensuing drive. Ladd intercepted a Wolverine pass and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown. Wilson added the extra point and extend the Warrior lead to 20-7.
Waverly’s offense began driving down the field after the kickoff. They had moved 40 yards to the Warrior 20-yard line when they fumbled the ball away to the Warrior defense.
Chenango Valley’s offense moved the ball down the field methodically until Jalen McCarty intercepted a pass at the Waverly 15-yard line.
While the pick stalled the Chenango Valley attack, it did not spark the Wolverines’ offense. Waverly was able to at least move the ball away from their own end zone before attempting a punt from their own 46 yard line. Ethan Stotler’s 40 yard punt appeared to at least pin the Warriors back in their own end. However, the Warriors were flagged for roughing the kicker and the Wolverine drive was given a second life.
Tomasso hit Stotler for a 27 yard completion and then McCarty for a 21 yard touchdown to complete the drive. Gadow’s extra point was blocked and Waverly was still down seven, 20-13.
Aiden Westbrook intercepted a Warrior pass on CV’s first offensive play after receiving the kickoff. The Wolverine offense was back on the field at the CV 47 yard line. Tomasso led his offense down the field with key passes to McCarty and Stotler. Stotler’s reception was a 15 yard touchdown strike as the horn sounded to end the second quarter. Gadow made the extra point and the teams were tied at the half, 20-20.
Both teams struggled to move the ball for most of the third quarter. Eventually, CV began to take advantage of miscues by the Wolverine defense. They had a 62 yard drive to the Waverly 5-yard line where once again, McCarty got a turnover to end their drive. Waverly was unable to move the ball past their 36 and had to punt.
Early in the fourth quarter, Thompson ran for a 45 yard touchdown to put CV back on top 27-20 with Wilson’s PAT.
Waverly began to build momentum once again on their ensuing drive. With under six minutes in the game, and the ball on their 30 yard line, the Wolverines went for it on fourth and four. Tomasso completed a 10 yard pass to Westbrook and the offense appeared to be on the move. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, CV’s Shane Ladd intercepted a pass on the next play. However, CV’s offense fumbled on their first offensive play and Hunter Rando recovered the ball for Waverly on the CV 40-yard line. The ball was moving in the right direction for the Wolverines, still down by only seven. The drive came to halt with a fourth and five for Waverly at the CV 34 yard line. Tomasso’s pass was incomplete and the Warriors took over on downs with two and a half minutes to play.
On the next snap, Thompson added a 66 yard rushing touchdown to extend CV’s lead to 34-20 with the PAT.
However, Waverly still had some fight left. Tomasso hit Stotler for a 35 yard completion to jumpstart their drive. Later he hit Caden Wheeler with a 15 yard pass. A successful hook and lateral attempt regained yards lost from a bad snap. Tomasso found McCarty for a completion at the four-yard line. Finally, Tomasso connected with Stotler in the end zone for a touchdown. A failed extra point attempt left Waverly down 34-26.
With only sixteen seconds left on the clock, Waverly attempted an onside kick. CV covered the kick and kneeled on offense to run out the clock and seal the win.
Head Coach Jason Miller was disappointed with the loss, but was impressed with his team’s grit.
“I like the way we continued to play football,” he said. “Down two scores and (we) get right back in it, we’ve got a lot fight. That’s a great sign of character. We’re going to get better.”
David Hallett lead the Wolverine ground attack with 13 carries for 51 yards. Tomasso completed 19 of 33 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns. McCarty snagged 11 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Stotler had five catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Westbrook had two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.