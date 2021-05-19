TIOGA CENTER — Owego held an early lead in Tuesday’s nonleague contest with Tioga but at 4-1 lead through four was nowhere near secure.
Then Owego scored six runs in the top of the fifth to put the game away, Tioga did plate four in the bottom of the inning but the Tigers were not going to challenge seriously in this one.
It seemed that every time Tioga was going to make a charge the Indians beat the Tigers to the punch.
Tioga gave away a run in the first but would get on the board in the bottom of the third. A single rou would have tied the game, but Owego beat Tioga to the punch by scoring three times in the top of the third.
Then, with Tioga on the cusp of a four-run inning that could have given the Tigers a 5-4 lead, Owego had its big six-run rally.
Owego got a little help from the Tigers in its big fifth-inning burst. Owego did get a single from Jack Rollison, a two-run double by Lucas Harbal and a three-run double by Dan Scholfield. Tigers pitching also added fuel to the fire with five walks in the frame.
Tioga tried to fight back in the bottom of the inning with a Gavin Godfrey single, an RBI double by Cobe Whitmore; a Conlon Taylor single; a two-run triple by Derrick Gage and an RBI groundout by Ethan Perry.
In he end, it was destined to be a case of too little. too late.
Gage added a single, a run and three RBI for Tioga and Whitmore finished with a single, a double, one RBI and two runs scored.
Bryce Bailey also had a single for Tioga.
Gage started on the hill for Tioga, logging seven strikeouts but allowing four hits, six runs but just four earned, and five walks in 4 1/3 innings. Perry finished up the last 2 2/3 innings allowing six hits, four walks and eight runs — seven earned — with two strikeouts.
Harbal led Owego at the plate with three hits — one a double — five RBI and two runs. Peyton Ferrell and Ethan English had triples for the Indiane with Scholfield and Brad Palmer matching Harbal’s double.
Tioga gets no rest as Trumansburg will visit Tioga at 5 p.m. today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.