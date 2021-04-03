MONROEVILLE — A number of local wrestlers are taking part in the Keystone State Championships this weekend in Monroeville.
There were wrestlers in both the junior high and youth tournaments.
Caleb Nason of Athens finished sixth wrestlerat 252 pounds.
Nason opened with a 3-2 win, then won 7-0 to make the quarterfinals. Nason won 4-2 to make the semifinals, where he dropped a match by fall.
Nason dropped a 4-2 sudden victory match and then dropped a 1-0 match in the fifth-
place match.
In the junior high tournament Athens’ Cooper Robinson won his first match by technical fall 20-3 in 3:19, before dropping a match by fall.
He won back-to-back consolation matches 4-3 and 11-3 , before being edged 4-2 to come up just short of placing at 112 pounds.
In the youth tournament, Sayre’s Riley Morningstar dropped a 16-0 match by technical fall, and then was pinned in his next match at 75 pounds to be eliminated. and finally, Athens’ Judah Nelson dropped a pair of matches, by fall, at 160 in the 11-12 age group.
