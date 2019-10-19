DRYDEN — The host Dryden Lions rushed for over 200 yards in 35-6 victory over the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles Friday Night on a muddy field in Dryden.
Eagles Running back Hunter Haynes had a breakout game finishing with 103 yards on 19 attempts. Unfortunately, the offense wasn’t as successful in the air as quarterback Matthew Byrne finished the game 8-for-18 with one touchdown.
On SVEC’s first drive of the game they made it to the red zone before fumbling on fourth down and setting the tone for the remainder of the game. The Eagles would have another costly fumble in the first quarter resulting in a 35-yard touchdown return.
The field conditions were very poor. Due to the rain, the field was muddy and players struggled to get any traction on the ground affecting the SVEC offense negatively. The mud did not have as much of an impact on the Dryden offense.
Dryden quarterback Brady Rose only went 2-of-6 in the game, but made the most of one of his completions by hooking up with receiver Isac Stanton in the second quarter for a 60-yard touchdown pass. Rose did most of his damage on the ground, rushing for a 35-yard touchdown and making the score 20-0 heading into halftime.
“We missed several opportunities, missed assignments and let them get big plays” SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee said. “The footing was pretty bad on the field today due to a lot of rain the last couple of days and that led to some sloppiness on the offensive side of the ball.”
The offensive line has been one of the main concerns for the Eagles and it continued to be an issue against the Lions. Dryden linebacker Vincent Scott put on a clinic totaling four sacks and eight tackles.
Dryden went on to score two more rushing touchdowns in the second half icing the game. A silver lining for the Eagles was on the final drive as Byrne marched down the field culminating in a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nick Thomas.
SVEC had 26 first downs compared to the 14 of Dryden, but the two turnovers and allowance of big play touchdowns is what led to the Eagles demise. The Eagles showed several moments of promise but have failed to put it all together this season.
“We just have to regroup and stay together and try to send some of these guys off on a good note” Chaffee said. “We showed signs of being great but we have yet to put a complete game together.”
With the loss Spencer Van Etten/ Candor drops to 1-6 on the season and are mathematically eliminated from the conference title race.
The Eagles’ opponent for next week has yet to be announced.
