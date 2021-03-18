TIOGA — A girls volleyball team with a shade of green rolled into Tioga on St. Patrick’s day on Wednesday, that seemed to not phase the Tigers as they rolled to a sweep over the Newfield Trojans three sets to none, winning 25-9, 25-19 and 25-16.
“It’s always a challenge playing Tioga and they did not disappoint,” said Newfield Head Coach Peter Holm. “We found a few things we need to work on, Tioga really sets the bar high there.”
Tioga took the first set with ease, only allowing the Trojans to put nine points on the board before taking the momentum into the second set.
Newfield made the second set much tighter with their play up front, attacking the Tioga middle. After making it a one-point game, Tioga pulled away on the backs of their setters to take the second set by six.
With their backs against the wall, the Trojans rallied to go up 6-0. Tioga poured on a 24-8 run to pull ahead and end the game over Newfield with a sweep. The run was sparked by junior Julia Bellis who tacked on three consecutive kills to pull within two.
Kaetlyn Perry led the match with 13 assists, and Emme Hall led the Tigers with nine kills. Molly Bombard had seven service aces in the three sets, while Reese Howey and Austyn Vance each had five aces.
After the dominant performance, the Tigers move to 1-1 on the season after a loss to powerhouse Owego.
JV: Tioga swept the JV match 2-0. Tioga won the sets 25-7 and 25-11.
The Tigers will have a quick turnaround when they return to the court on Friday for a road contest against Candor.
Waverly 3, Watkins Glen 0
WAVERLY — Waverly swept Watkins Glen 25-16, 26-24 and 25-13 in their first match of the season.
Caitlin Bakely lead in serves with 13 points with 11 aces. she also added two kills with three digs.
Aryan Peters had 12 assists with eight points and three digs; Emilee Little served up 10 points with five aces and seven kills; and Aubrey Ennis added seven points with five digs.
Also for Waverly (1-0), Michaela Lauper added six points with three digs and Sidney Tomasso contributed seven points with a kill and two digs.
Watkins Glen’s Colby Depree lead with 10 service points, while Carlie Baker had three kills, four blocks and three digs; Sarah Jones had five assists; and Kelsey Demillo had three aces.
JV: Watkins Glen took the JV match 2-1.
Leading the way for Waverly was Brilynn Belles with six aces, an assist, a kill and two digs.
Also for Waverly, Erica Ryck had five aces, four assists, a kill and two digs; and Lainey Teeter had four aces with a dig.
Waverly will visit Edison on Friday.
Candor 3, Spencer-Van Etten 0
SPENCER — Candor picked up where it left off last season, opening with a 25-17, 25-14,m 25-12 sweep of the host Panthers.
Lynsey Frye had eight assists for S-VE with Sophia Dutra the beneficiary for four kills.
Lydia Dilboun had six digs; Ashleigh Morais added three kills and a block; Sydney Myrick had three digs; Gillian Jackman added two assists and a dig; and Hailey Thigpen ended up with a kill and a block.
Candor was led by Braelyn Hornick, who had 17 assists and 13 service points with five aces. Shelby Swatrz added 10 points with four aces and five kills; Selah Ray had eight kills and two blocks; and Megan Henry added six kills.
JV: Candor also took the JV match 2-0 with set scores of 25-10 and 25-11.
Phoebe Swartz had 18 service points and Cassie Diane had 12 points.
S-VE will visit Odessa-Montour at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
