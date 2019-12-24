TOWANDA — Bill Sexton has seen a lot in a 40-year run as head wrestling coach of the Towanda Black Knights — and that includes plenty of wins.
Most recently, Sexton passed legendary Danville coach Ron Kanaskie — who had 669 wins — for the most coaching wins in District IV history. Sexton added another Saturday afternoon and now has 671.
So how does a coach amass that kind of a record?
“I think it speaks to our overall success,” he said. “We’ve had 37 straight winning seasons, so that’s a big component of it. When you start amassing the numbers that we have as a program and that I personally have, it comes from consistency.”
Sexton said that many other coaches — from the youth level on up — have had a hand in it.
“That’s a big factor in it. I often say that this isn’t about me. I’m obviously the person out in front that the numbers get attached to. This comes from having real good kids who work real hard decade after decade after decade. Through the 65 years of the program and 40 years with me as the head coach, there’s been a consistency.
“The other thing it comes from is good assistant coaches. Good people in our youth program. Good assistants at the junior high and varsity level — people who have made my job very easy. I have a number of really good teaching coaches. People who have stepped up and done a great job teaching technique. A lot of them could be solid head coaches on their own.”
Sexton also pointed to the support the sport receives in Towanda.
“The other beneficial thing,” Sexton continued, “is to have a good wrestling community. Our community comes out and supports us. You come out to a home dual meet, no matter who it’s against, and we’re going to have a pretty good-sized crowd. If it happens to be against one of our league rivals — be it Wyalusing, Athens or Canton — the gym will be packed. You’re not going to get a seat.
“Part of it, too is that there are expectations that the community has of our program and there are expectations that the wrestlers have of each other down through the generations.”
The program, Sexton said, feeds on building a culture.
“I think we do have a good wrestling culture.”
In 65 years, the program has 853 wins.
“That puts us eighth in the state of Pennsylvania, all time. Pennsylvania has 500-some schools that wrestle.”
That’s a fluid placement as schools around them on that list continue to add to their wins total.
Part of the culture is not wanting to let those who have come before down.
“You would hope that’s the case,” said Sexton. “We talk a lot about the history of the program. We’re now into our third generation of wrestlers. We have people whose grandfathers wrestled in the program and whose fathers, uncles and neighbors wrestled in the program. There are a lot of people who came before them that our current wrestlers are aware of.”
Those guys were part of winning 11 NTL titles, 15 sectional titles, four district team titles and one regional title.
The next record to break is the record for wins as a Class AA coach. Sexton had one year where his Black Knights were Class AAA, so he needs 10 more wins to sit atop that list.
