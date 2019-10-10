Records: Midd-West 2-5; Athens 1-6
Players to watch
Midd-West: QB Oakley Bennett; RB Hunter Wolfley; RB Trey Lauver; DE Braden Swineford; DB Gabe Register.
Athens: RB Shayne Reid; WR J.J. Babcock; QB Mason Lister; DE Ben Pernaselli; Joseph Blood IV.
———
Fast facts
Midd-West: The Mustangs are in their second year as Midd-West ... Before that, they played as East Juniata ... Before that the Midd-West program folded its tents and merged with East Juniata ... The Mustangs are in their second year as an independent and is said to be joining the Heartland Conference soon ... In two recent games the Mustangs gave up 330 rushing yards one week and 550 passing yards the next.
Athens: The Wildcats’ 1-6 start is the worst in recent memory ... Athens is giving up over 390 yards per game ... The Wildcats’ offense has improved markedly in recent weeks ... The 321 offensive yards Athens had against Towanda last week is the most it has posted this season ... The Wildcats are looking to break a four-game skid.
———
2018 records
Midd-West: 5-5
Oneonta: 4-7
———
Last five seasons
Midd-West: 20-37 (before 2018, East Juniata)
Athens: 34-28
———
Last game
2018: Athens 24 , Midd-West 19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.